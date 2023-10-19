Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for YTEN is also noteworthy at 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YTEN is $2.83, which is $14.31 above than the current price. The public float for YTEN is 10.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume of YTEN on October 19, 2023 was 352.36K shares.

YTEN) stock’s latest price update

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 15.27 in relation to its previous close of 0.31. However, the company has experienced a -5.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that Courage & Conviction Investing discusses why small cap investors should stay committed and have conviction in their ideas despite market drawdowns. Why he’s never been more bullish on Advanced Emissions Solutions.

YTEN’s Market Performance

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) has seen a -5.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.59% decline in the past month and a -81.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.12% for YTEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.45% for YTEN’s stock, with a -83.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YTEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YTEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for YTEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YTEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on September 10, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

YTEN Trading at -15.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.51%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YTEN fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3223. In addition, Yield10 Bioscience Inc saw -78.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YTEN starting from SCHULER JACK W, who sale 37,931 shares at the price of $0.30 back on Oct 06. After this action, SCHULER JACK W now owns 872,956 shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc, valued at $11,448 using the latest closing price.

SCHULER JACK W, the 10% Owner of Yield10 Bioscience Inc, sale 10,670 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that SCHULER JACK W is holding 910,887 shares at $3,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YTEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2989.11 for the present operating margin

-45.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yield10 Bioscience Inc stands at -3014.67. The total capital return value is set at -102.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -107.88. Equity return is now at value -262.57, with -141.54 for asset returns.

Based on Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN), the company’s capital structure generated 60.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.59. Total debt to assets is 32.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Yield10 Bioscience Inc (YTEN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.