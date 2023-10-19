YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.31 in comparison to its previous close of 42.30, however, the company has experienced a -2.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Yeti (YETI) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YETI is 2.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for YETI is $49.19, which is $9.6 above the current price. The public float for YETI is 86.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YETI on October 19, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

YETI’s Market Performance

YETI stock saw a decrease of -2.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.53% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for YETI Holdings Inc (YETI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.44% for YETI’s stock, with a -1.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YETI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YETI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for YETI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for YETI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $42 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YETI Trading at -10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -17.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.75. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc saw -0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YETI starting from McMullen Michael John, who sale 2,460 shares at the price of $48.08 back on Aug 30. After this action, McMullen Michael John now owns 36,949 shares of YETI Holdings Inc, valued at $118,277 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.00 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc stands at +5.62. The total capital return value is set at 18.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 12.22, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on YETI Holdings Inc (YETI), the company’s capital structure generated 31.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.76. Total debt to assets is 15.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YETI Holdings Inc (YETI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.