Xylem Inc (XYL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.88 in relation to its previous close of 93.02. However, the company has experienced a -2.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-16 that WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #LetsSolveWater–Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences: Baird Global Industrial Conference, November 7, 2023, Chicago – Matthew Pine, Chief Operating Officer; Bill Grogan, Chief Financial Officer; and Andrea van der Berg, Vice President of Investor Relations, will present and participate in investor meetings. Meliu.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is above average at 48.07x. The 36-month beta value for XYL is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for XYL is $119.36, which is $33.57 above than the current price. The public float for XYL is 240.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. The average trading volume of XYL on October 19, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

XYL’s Market Performance

XYL’s stock has seen a -2.20% decrease for the week, with a -4.74% drop in the past month and a -20.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for Xylem Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.99% for XYL’s stock, with a -12.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XYL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XYL stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for XYL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XYL in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $122 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XYL Trading at -6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.08. In addition, Xylem Inc saw -18.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from Decker Patrick, who sale 99,649 shares at the price of $111.62 back on Jul 03. After this action, Decker Patrick now owns 287,564 shares of Xylem Inc, valued at $11,122,887 using the latest closing price.

Decker Patrick, the President & CEO of Xylem Inc, sale 56,298 shares at $98.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Decker Patrick is holding 287,564 shares at $5,527,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.00 for the present operating margin

+37.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xylem Inc stands at +6.41. The total capital return value is set at 11.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 5.38, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Xylem Inc (XYL), the company’s capital structure generated 62.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.62. Total debt to assets is 27.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Xylem Inc (XYL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.