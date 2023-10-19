Workday Inc (WDAY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Workday Inc (WDAY) is $255.73, which is $46.75 above the current market price. The public float for WDAY is 203.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WDAY on October 19, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

WDAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) has decreased by -1.59 when compared to last closing price of 218.07.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Considering the growing demand for generative AI-enabled enterprise software and a possible improvement in profitability due to cost-cutting initiatives, we believe that there is still upward potential left in ADBE, CRM and WDAY stocks.

WDAY’s Market Performance

Workday Inc (WDAY) has experienced a -3.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.72% drop in the past month, and a -3.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for WDAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.24% for WDAY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDAY stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for WDAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WDAY in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $250 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WDAY Trading at -6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDAY fell by -3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $218.37. In addition, Workday Inc saw 28.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDAY starting from Chakraborty Sayan, who sale 4,899 shares at the price of $204.27 back on Oct 06. After this action, Chakraborty Sayan now owns 124,574 shares of Workday Inc, valued at $1,000,704 using the latest closing price.

Sauer Richard Harry, the Chief Legal Officer & Secty of Workday Inc, sale 2,739 shares at $203.04 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Sauer Richard Harry is holding 90,388 shares at $556,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.87 for the present operating margin

+72.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workday Inc stands at -5.92. The total capital return value is set at -3.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.21. Equity return is now at value -2.13, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Workday Inc (WDAY), the company’s capital structure generated 58.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.78. Total debt to assets is 24.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Workday Inc (WDAY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.