Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Wintrust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: WTFC) has surged by 0.21 when compared to previous closing price of 76.32, but the company has seen a 1.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-18 that Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 18, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Tim Crane – President and Chief Executive Officer David Dykstra – Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer Richard Murphy – Vice Chairman and Chief Lending Officer Conference Call Participants Jon Arfstrom – RBC Capital Markets Chris McGratty – KBW Terry McEvoy – Stephens Inc. David Long – Raymond James Casey Haire – Jefferies Jeff Rulis – D.A. Davidson Brody Preston – UBS Operator Welcome to Wintrust Financial Corporation’s Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wintrust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: WTFC) is above average at 7.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) is $91.25, which is $28.94 above the current market price. The public float for WTFC is 60.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WTFC on October 19, 2023 was 368.42K shares.

WTFC’s Market Performance

WTFC’s stock has seen a 1.11% increase for the week, with a 0.91% rise in the past month and a -9.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for Wintrust Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.98% for WTFC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTFC stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for WTFC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WTFC in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $108 based on the research report published on February 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WTFC Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTFC rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.03. In addition, Wintrust Financial Corp. saw -9.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTFC starting from WEHMER EDWARD J, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $23.14 back on Aug 23. After this action, WEHMER EDWARD J now owns 2,039 shares of Wintrust Financial Corp., valued at $6,942 using the latest closing price.

WEHMER EDWARD J, the FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE CHAIR of Wintrust Financial Corp., purchase 300 shares at $23.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that WEHMER EDWARD J is holding 1,489 shares at $6,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wintrust Financial Corp. stands at +22.71. The total capital return value is set at 9.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.83. Equity return is now at value 13.34, with 1.19 for asset returns.

Based on Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC), the company’s capital structure generated 75.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.90. Total debt to assets is 6.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.