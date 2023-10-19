What Recent Market Trends Mean for BioVie Inc’s (BIVI) Stock

In the past week, BIVI stock has gone down by -8.91%, with a monthly gain of 8.93% and a quarterly plunge of -37.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.16% for BioVie Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.56% for BIVI’s stock, with a -43.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BioVie Inc (BIVI) is $11.50, which is $8.33 above the current market price. The public float for BIVI is 13.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIVI on October 19, 2023 was 203.75K shares.

BIVI) stock’s latest price update

BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.91 compared to its previous closing price of 3.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-26 that What sets BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) apart from many of its biotechnology peers is the fact it has appointed a Chief Social Impact Officer whose role is to drive the company’s people-focused social impact initiatives. Holding this position is Sarah Hoit, who has a personal connection to Alzheimer’s, the neurodegenerative disease which is the focus of BioVie’s clinical research efforts.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIVI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BIVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIVI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BIVI Trading at -7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares surge +13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI fell by -8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.41. In addition, BioVie Inc saw -59.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIVI starting from GORLIN STEVE, who sale 8,560 shares at the price of $3.05 back on Sep 05. After this action, GORLIN STEVE now owns 75,680 shares of BioVie Inc, valued at $26,108 using the latest closing price.

BERMAN RICHARD J, the Director of BioVie Inc, sale 10,805 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that BERMAN RICHARD J is holding 16,789 shares at $37,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIVI

Equity return is now at value -528.70, with -182.02 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BioVie Inc (BIVI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.