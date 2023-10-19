What Recent Market Trends Mean for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (ANF) Stock

The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has gone up by 2.83% for the week, with a 25.03% rise in the past month and a 74.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.70% for ANF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.30% for ANF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 80.24% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is above average at 29.70x. The 36-month beta value for ANF is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for ANF is $58.50, which is -$5.74 below than the current price. The public float for ANF is 48.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.05% of that float. The average trading volume of ANF on October 19, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

ANF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) has increased by 0.41 when compared to last closing price of 62.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Retail sales are increasing steadily, helping stocks like American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO), Walmart, Inc. (WMT), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF).

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $51 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANF Trading at 23.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +25.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.96. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw 176.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from Scott Kristin A., who sale 143,249 shares at the price of $51.12 back on Aug 24. After this action, Scott Kristin A. now owns 134,403 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $7,322,677 using the latest closing price.

HENCHEL GREGORY J, the SVP, Gen Cnsl & Secy of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 27,910 shares at $51.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that HENCHEL GREGORY J is holding 35,931 shares at $1,424,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.44 for the present operating margin

+52.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at +0.08. The total capital return value is set at 4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.16. Equity return is now at value 15.33, with 3.96 for asset returns.

Based on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), the company’s capital structure generated 176.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.79. Total debt to assets is 45.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.