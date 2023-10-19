Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 160.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Waste Management’s (WM) earnings are likely to increase year over year on the back of improving segmental performance.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WM is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted by analysts for WM is $179.49, which is $21.04 above the current price. The public float for WM is 404.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WM on October 19, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

WM’s Market Performance

The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (WM) has seen a 1.51% increase in the past week, with a -0.39% drop in the past month, and a -7.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for WM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.93% for WM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.50% for the last 200 days.

WM Trading at 0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.99. In addition, Waste Management, Inc. saw 1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WM starting from Chinn Bruce E., who sale 172 shares at the price of $159.44 back on Aug 15. After this action, Chinn Bruce E. now owns 822 shares of Waste Management, Inc., valued at $27,425 using the latest closing price.

POPE JOHN C, the Director of Waste Management, Inc., sale 198 shares at $168.40 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that POPE JOHN C is holding 56,147 shares at $33,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.45 for the present operating margin

+27.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management, Inc. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 15.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.62. Equity return is now at value 32.43, with 7.41 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management, Inc. (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 226.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.37. Total debt to assets is 48.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Waste Management, Inc. (WM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.