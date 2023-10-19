Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) is above average at 42.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Waste Connections Inc (WCN) is $159.41, which is $22.3 above the current market price. The public float for WCN is 256.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WCN on October 19, 2023 was 800.59K shares.

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.06relation to previous closing price of 139.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.24% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that Investors interested in stocks from the Waste Removal Services sector have probably already heard of Stericycle (SRCL) and Waste Connections (WCN). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

WCN’s Market Performance

WCN’s stock has fallen by -0.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.49% and a quarterly drop of -4.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Waste Connections Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.64% for WCN’s stock, with a 0.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCN stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for WCN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WCN in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $152 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WCN Trading at -0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares sank -2.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCN fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.62. In addition, Waste Connections Inc saw 3.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCN starting from RAZZOUK WILLIAM J, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $139.24 back on Sep 05. After this action, RAZZOUK WILLIAM J now owns 2,584 shares of Waste Connections Inc, valued at $139,238 using the latest closing price.

RAZZOUK WILLIAM J, the Director of Waste Connections Inc, sale 500 shares at $139.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that RAZZOUK WILLIAM J is holding 2,931 shares at $69,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.84 for the present operating margin

+27.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Connections Inc stands at +11.59. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 11.71, with 5.12 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Connections Inc (WCN), the company’s capital structure generated 100.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.02. Total debt to assets is 41.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Waste Connections Inc (WCN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.