Wallbox N.V (WBX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX) has decreased by -11.34 when compared to last closing price of 2.38.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-17 that BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2023 before market opens on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The company will host a webcast at 8:00 AM ET (2:00 PM CET), to discuss these results and provide a business update. The prepared remarks by Enric Asunción, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Jordi.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Wallbox N.V (WBX) is $5.97, which is $4.72 above the current market price. The public float for WBX is 60.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WBX on October 19, 2023 was 677.51K shares.

WBX’s Market Performance

WBX stock saw a decrease of -11.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.88% and a quarterly a decrease of -49.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.92% for Wallbox N.V (WBX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.78% for WBX’s stock, with a -43.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $3 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBX Trading at -19.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.43%, as shares sank -14.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX fell by -11.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Wallbox N.V saw -41.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Wallbox N.V (WBX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.