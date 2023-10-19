VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The public float for VSME is 10.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On October 19, 2023, VSME’s average trading volume was 4.83M shares.

VSME) stock’s latest price update

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.12 in comparison to its previous close of 0.98, however, the company has experienced a -5.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-04 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, are known for their volatility and potential for significant returns. However, the low price of these stocks also makes them susceptible to dramatic price swings based on company-specific and industry news events.