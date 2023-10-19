VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The public float for VSME is 10.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On October 19, 2023, VSME’s average trading volume was 4.83M shares.
VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: VSME)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.12 in comparison to its previous close of 0.98, however, the company has experienced a -5.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-04 that Penny stocks, defined as stocks trading under $5 per share, are known for their volatility and potential for significant returns. However, the low price of these stocks also makes them susceptible to dramatic price swings based on company-specific and industry news events.
VSME’s Market Performance
The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -55.56% for VSME’s stock, with a -55.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
VSME Trading at -55.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought VSME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.96% of loss for the given period.
During the last 5 trading sessions, VSME fell by -5.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, VS MEDIA Holdings Limited saw -72.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Conclusion
To wrap up, the performance of VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.