Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VOD is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VOD is $13.95, which is $10.54 above the current price. The public float for VOD is 2.71B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VOD on October 19, 2023 was 4.70M shares.

VOD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vodafone Group plc ADR (NASDAQ: VOD) has dropped by -0.84 compared to previous close of 9.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-19 that Vodafone Group PLC (LSE:VOD) was the UK’s most-complained-about broadband provider over the spring months after an outage hit its network. Citing faults, service issues and dissatisfaction over network connections, Ofcom revealed on Thursday that customers complained about Vodafone more frequently than rivals over the three months to June.

VOD’s Market Performance

VOD’s stock has fallen by -1.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.65% and a quarterly drop of -1.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.48% for Vodafone Group plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.87% for VOD’s stock, with a -9.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VOD Trading at -0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOD fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.55. In addition, Vodafone Group plc ADR saw -7.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.85 for the present operating margin

+32.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vodafone Group plc ADR stands at +25.90. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.42. Equity return is now at value 19.07, with 7.27 for asset returns.

Based on Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD), the company’s capital structure generated 104.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.15. Total debt to assets is 42.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vodafone Group plc ADR (VOD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.