Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) by analysts is $1.67, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for VFF is 92.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of VFF was 952.53K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

VFF) stock’s latest price update

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.21 in comparison to its previous close of 0.79, however, the company has experienced a -7.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-10-04 that Marijuana stock investors are remaining patient for another bounce in trading. The continuous volatile trading has been both good and tough for some investors. Looking at the tough part would be when volatile trading leads to a drop in trading. Traders have bought shares at what they feel is a low entry level then due to volatility it drops even more. This leads to more concern and worries about investing in marijuana stocks for the future.

VFF’s Market Performance

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) has seen a -7.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.17% decline in the past month and a 21.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.35% for VFF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.94% for VFF’s stock, with a -16.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VFF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for VFF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $2.50 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFF Trading at -14.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -21.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFF fell by -7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7987. In addition, Village Farms International, Inc. saw -46.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFF starting from DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, who purchase 54,212 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Feb 01. After this action, DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A now owns 9,313,741 shares of Village Farms International, Inc., valued at $60,240 using the latest closing price.

Henry John Patrick, the Director of Village Farms International, Inc., purchase 45,000 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Henry John Patrick is holding 68,500 shares at $46,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.25 for the present operating margin

+9.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Village Farms International, Inc. stands at -34.45. The total capital return value is set at -10.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.66. Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF), the company’s capital structure generated 23.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.93. Total debt to assets is 15.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.