Vicor Corp. (VICR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Vicor Corp. (NASDAQ: VICR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.27 in relation to its previous close of 53.72. However, the company has experienced a -5.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-10 that ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) announced today it will hold its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call and webcast on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern). Prepared remarks regarding the company’s financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 will be followed by a question and answer period with Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, Jim Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer, and Phil Davies, Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing.

Vicor Corp. (NASDAQ: VICR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 64.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Vicor Corp. (VICR) by analysts is $75.67, which is $20.73 above the current market price. The public float for VICR is 22.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.86% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of VICR was 451.14K shares.

VICR’s Market Performance

VICR’s stock has seen a -5.81% decrease for the week, with a -6.91% drop in the past month and a -7.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for Vicor Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.65% for VICR’s stock, with a -3.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VICR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VICR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for VICR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VICR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $80 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VICR Trading at -13.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VICR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VICR fell by -5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.85. In addition, Vicor Corp. saw 2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VICR starting from Fendelet Quentin A., who sale 280 shares at the price of $67.94 back on Sep 01. After this action, Fendelet Quentin A. now owns 0 shares of Vicor Corp., valued at $19,023 using the latest closing price.

Fendelet Quentin A., the Corp. VP-CAO. of Vicor Corp., purchase 280 shares at $40.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Fendelet Quentin A. is holding 280 shares at $11,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VICR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.44 for the present operating margin

+45.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vicor Corp. stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 7.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.67. Equity return is now at value 8.08, with 7.11 for asset returns.

Based on Vicor Corp. (VICR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.79. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vicor Corp. (VICR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.