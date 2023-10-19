Vertex Inc (VERX) Stock Showcases 5.62% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Vertex Inc (VERX) has seen a 0.62% increase in the past week, with a 17.23% gain in the past month, and a 26.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.50% for VERX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.62% for VERX’s stock, with a 25.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VERX is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vertex Inc (VERX) is $23.64, which is -$0.58 below the current market price. The public float for VERX is 47.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On October 19, 2023, VERX’s average trading volume was 333.31K shares.

VERX) stock’s latest price update

Vertex Inc (NASDAQ: VERX)’s stock price has soared by 4.17 in relation to previous closing price of 23.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-16 that KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX), a leading global technology provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced that it will release third quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9, 2023. A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VERX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VERX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $25 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VERX Trading at 10.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +13.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERX rose by +0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.08. In addition, Vertex Inc saw 66.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERX starting from Tensile Capital Management LP, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $24.55 back on Oct 10. After this action, Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,656,717 shares of Vertex Inc, valued at $245,500 using the latest closing price.

Tensile Capital Management LP, the 10% Owner of Vertex Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $23.98 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Tensile Capital Management LP is holding 5,666,717 shares at $479,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.44 for the present operating margin

+57.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Inc stands at -2.50. The total capital return value is set at -0.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.46. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -4.45 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Inc (VERX), the company’s capital structure generated 32.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.24. Total debt to assets is 10.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vertex Inc (VERX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.