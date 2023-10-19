Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) Stock Observes 48.75% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) has seen a 5.48% increase in the past week, with a 6.31% gain in the past month, and a 67.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for UEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.12% for UEC’s stock, with a 48.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for UEC is also noteworthy at 1.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UEC is $6.98, which is $1.43 above than the current price. The public float for UEC is 378.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.93% of that float. The average trading volume of UEC on October 19, 2023 was 7.49M shares.

UEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) has jumped by 2.28 compared to previous close of 5.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-13 that Uranium prices have reached their highest level in more than a decade as a global supply shortage persists, with the bull market for uranium investments still in its “earliest days.”

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UEC stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for UEC by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for UEC in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $6 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UEC Trading at 14.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp saw 38.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEC starting from Ballesta Moya Gloria L, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $3.21 back on Jul 21. After this action, Ballesta Moya Gloria L now owns 76,730 shares of Uranium Energy Corp, valued at $160,500 using the latest closing price.

DELLA VOLPE VINCENT, the Director of Uranium Energy Corp, sale 65,000 shares at $3.38 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that DELLA VOLPE VINCENT is holding 266,326 shares at $219,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.46 for the present operating margin

+17.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uranium Energy Corp stands at -2.01. Equity return is now at value -0.69, with -0.61 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.