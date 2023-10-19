uniQure N.V. (QURE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for uniQure N.V. (QURE) is $33.17, which is $28.32 above the current market price. The public float for QURE is 42.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QURE on October 19, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE)’s stock price has dropped by -2.98 in relation to previous closing price of 6.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that uniQure (QURE) gains on plans to discontinue investment in some projects and reduce 20% of its workforce.

QURE’s Market Performance

QURE’s stock has fallen by -10.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.79% and a quarterly drop of -37.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.15% for uniQure N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.81% for QURE’s stock, with a -60.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QURE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QURE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for QURE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QURE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QURE Trading at -19.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -17.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QURE fell by -10.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.64. In addition, uniQure N.V. saw -72.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QURE starting from Dolmetsch Ricardo, who sale 5,841 shares at the price of $7.46 back on Sep 18. After this action, Dolmetsch Ricardo now owns 163,404 shares of uniQure N.V., valued at $43,574 using the latest closing price.

CALOZ PIERRE, the Chief Operating Officer of uniQure N.V., sale 15,117 shares at $11.36 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that CALOZ PIERRE is holding 95,098 shares at $171,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QURE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-133.76 for the present operating margin

+88.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for uniQure N.V. stands at -119.07. The total capital return value is set at -21.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.98. Equity return is now at value -44.47, with -22.72 for asset returns.

Based on uniQure N.V. (QURE), the company’s capital structure generated 30.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.09. Total debt to assets is 20.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, uniQure N.V. (QURE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.