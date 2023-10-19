Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s (DRI) Stock

The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) has gone up by 2.33% for the week, with a -6.00% drop in the past month and a -18.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.87% for DRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.12% for DRI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.33% for the last 200 days.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DRI is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for DRI is $168.48, which is $31.53 above the current market price. The public float for DRI is 119.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.45% of that float. The average trading volume for DRI on October 19, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

DRI) stock’s latest price update

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 140.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $167 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DRI Trading at -5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.11. In addition, Darden Restaurants, Inc. saw 1.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from Martin Melvin John, who sale 2,966 shares at the price of $139.62 back on Oct 03. After this action, Martin Melvin John now owns 17,143 shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc., valued at $414,111 using the latest closing price.

MENSAH NANA, the Director of Darden Restaurants, Inc., sale 1,219 shares at $144.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that MENSAH NANA is holding 10 shares at $175,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.22 for the present operating margin

+16.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants, Inc. stands at +9.38. The total capital return value is set at 14.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.45. Equity return is now at value 46.76, with 9.25 for asset returns.

Based on Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI), the company’s capital structure generated 268.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.90. Total debt to assets is 50.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 260.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 137.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.