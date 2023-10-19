Understanding the 10.41% Volatility Levels of Vor Biopharma Inc’s (VOR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) has gone down by -13.49% for the week, with a 0.46% rise in the past month and a -33.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.41% for VOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.21% for VOR’s stock, with a -47.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is -0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) is $15.44, which is $13.26 above the current market price. The public float for VOR is 58.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VOR on October 19, 2023 was 88.08K shares.

VOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) has decreased by -8.02 when compared to last closing price of 2.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-25 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Analysts’ Opinion of VOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VOR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VOR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $18 based on the research report published on July 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VOR Trading at -11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.60%, as shares sank -1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOR fell by -13.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, Vor Biopharma Inc saw -67.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VOR

Equity return is now at value -55.93, with -44.62 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.