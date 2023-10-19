Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TPET is 20.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPET on October 19, 2023 was 189.99K shares.

Trio Petroleum Corp. (AMEX: TPET)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.48 in comparison to its previous close of 0.46, however, the company has experienced a -10.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-22 that Webinar Media Interactive Call will be Held on Wednesday, August 23 at 4:30PM EST DANVILLE, CA, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trio Petroleum Corp (NYSE American: TPET) (“Trio ” or the “ Company”), a California-based oil and gas company, today announced that it will hold an investor conference call on Wednesday, August 23 at 4:30PM EST in order to provide an update on future development plans along with an update on continued testing operations on its HV-1 discovery well. The Company also plans to provide and update on its continuing acquisition activities.

TPET’s Market Performance

Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) has experienced a -10.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -29.31% drop in the past month, and a -61.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.11% for TPET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.84% for TPET’s stock, with a -63.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPET Trading at -29.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.65%, as shares sank -28.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPET fell by -10.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5302. In addition, Trio Petroleum Corp. saw -81.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TPET

The total capital return value is set at -10.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -111.22. Equity return is now at value -86.41, with -59.32 for asset returns.

Based on Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET), the company’s capital structure generated 198.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trio Petroleum Corp. (TPET) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.