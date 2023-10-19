TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) has gone down by -5.90% for the week, with a -14.05% drop in the past month and a -15.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.41% for TREX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.88% for TREX stock, with a simple moving average of -3.49% for the last 200 days.

TREX Co., Inc. (NYSE: TREX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TREX is at 1.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for TREX is $75.88, which is $21.76 above the current market price. The public float for TREX is 107.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.65% of that float. The average trading volume for TREX on October 19, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

TREX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TREX Co., Inc. (NYSE: TREX) has plunged by -2.83 when compared to previous closing price of 57.92, but the company has seen a -5.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-10-12 that Some of the tickers on Cramer’s radar for Thursday, Oct. 12, taken directly from my reporter’s notebook.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $78 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TREX Trading at -14.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -12.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX fell by -5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.02. In addition, TREX Co., Inc. saw 32.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.70 for the present operating margin

+36.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for TREX Co., Inc. stands at +16.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.50. Equity return is now at value 22.56, with 14.58 for asset returns.

Based on TREX Co., Inc. (TREX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.84. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.