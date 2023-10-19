Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) is above average at 13.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) is $8.50, which is -$4.81 below the current market price. The public float for TGS is 69.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TGS on October 19, 2023 was 149.53K shares.

The stock of Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) has increased by 4.39 when compared to last closing price of 12.75.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

TGS’s Market Performance

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) has seen a 11.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.96% gain in the past month and a -0.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.25% for TGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.61% for TGS’s stock, with a 14.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TGS Trading at 14.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +18.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGS rose by +11.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.05. In addition, Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR saw 12.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.45 for the present operating margin

+35.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR stands at +20.31. The total capital return value is set at 17.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.20. Equity return is now at value 9.73, with 6.26 for asset returns.

Based on Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.96. Total debt to assets is 22.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.