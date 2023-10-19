Trading Update: Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Stock Endures 7.23% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, JMIA stock has gone down by -7.55%, with a monthly decline of -7.89% and a quarterly plunge of -41.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.23% for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.33% for JMIA’s stock, with a -26.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JMIA is 2.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) is $3.00, which is $0.55 above the current market price. The public float for JMIA is 100.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.16% of that float. On October 19, 2023, JMIA’s average trading volume was 1.44M shares.

JMIA) stock’s latest price update

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA)’s stock price has plunge by -5.77relation to previous closing price of 2.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.55% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-29 that Jumia faces challenges due to high inflation and a restricted supply of goods, impacting consumer spending on its platform. Jumia is also pulling away from activities with questionable economics, negatively impacting growth. While Jumia’s profitability has improved on the back of cost-cutting measures, a return to steady consumer growth is necessary for long-term success.

Analysts’ Opinion of JMIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JMIA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for JMIA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JMIA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

JMIA Trading at -15.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JMIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JMIA fell by -7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR saw -23.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JMIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.15 for the present operating margin

+53.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR stands at -107.37. The total capital return value is set at -73.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.74. Equity return is now at value -83.99, with -46.55 for asset returns.

Based on Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.34. Total debt to assets is 4.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.