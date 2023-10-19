Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TSEM is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TSEM is $34.50, which is $12.16 above the current market price. The public float for TSEM is 108.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.28% of that float. The average trading volume for TSEM on October 19, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

TSEM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) has increased by 1.64 when compared to last closing price of 21.98.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-24 that Tower Semiconductor and Intel recently announced a new manufacturing partnership. Tower could get access to more affordable manufacturing expansion via Intel, and Intel could get much-needed cash.

TSEM’s Market Performance

TSEM’s stock has fallen by -2.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.67% and a quarterly drop of -39.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.49% for TSEM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSEM stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TSEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSEM in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $38 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSEM Trading at -18.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -13.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSEM fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.72. In addition, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. saw -48.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TSEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.01 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stands at +15.77. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.38. Equity return is now at value 14.87, with 11.32 for asset returns.

Based on Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), the company’s capital structure generated 14.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.59. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.