Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL)’s stock price has dropped by -2.71 in relation to previous closing price of 72.44. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Richmond American Homes of Colorado, a subsidiary of MDC, announces the debut of Boston and Chicago model homes at Urban Collection at Copperleaf in Aurora.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is $92.14, which is $23.21 above the current market price. The public float for TOL is 106.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOL on October 19, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

TOL’s Market Performance

TOL’s stock has seen a -6.53% decrease for the week, with a -9.63% drop in the past month and a -10.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for Toll Brothers Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.33% for TOL’s stock, with a 3.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $80 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOL Trading at -8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -8.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL fell by -6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.60. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw 41.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from SHAPIRO PAUL E, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $73.36 back on Oct 17. After this action, SHAPIRO PAUL E now owns 130,033 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $73,361 using the latest closing price.

Connor Martin P., the Chief Financial Officer of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $84.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Connor Martin P. is holding 42,414 shares at $420,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.68 for the present operating margin

+24.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toll Brothers Inc. stands at +12.52. The total capital return value is set at 16.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.14. Equity return is now at value 25.65, with 13.01 for asset returns.

Based on Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), the company’s capital structure generated 57.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.61. Total debt to assets is 28.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.