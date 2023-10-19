The Volatility of Neximmune Inc’s (NEXI) Stock: A -14.76% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Neximmune Inc (NEXI) has seen a -14.76% decrease in the past week, with a -19.55% drop in the past month, and a -38.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.30% for NEXI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.38% for NEXI’s stock, with a -45.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for NEXI is also noteworthy at 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for NEXI is $5.00, which is $4.82 above than the current price. The public float for NEXI is 15.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. The average trading volume of NEXI on October 19, 2023 was 82.80K shares.

NEXI) stock’s latest price update

Neximmune Inc (NASDAQ: NEXI)’s stock price has dropped by -19.00 in relation to previous closing price of 0.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-02-17 that Use these tips for identifying penny stocks trends in 2023 The post How to Identify Trends With Penny Stocks in 2023 appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NEXI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEXI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on April 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NEXI Trading at -17.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.36%, as shares sank -15.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXI fell by -14.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1981. In addition, Neximmune Inc saw -26.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEXI starting from BARER SOL J, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Mar 30. After this action, BARER SOL J now owns 2,217,814 shares of Neximmune Inc, valued at $164,120 using the latest closing price.

BARER SOL J, the Director of Neximmune Inc, purchase 75,000 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BARER SOL J is holding 1,817,814 shares at $35,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXI

The total capital return value is set at -107.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -107.32. Equity return is now at value -133.84, with -109.39 for asset returns.

Based on Neximmune Inc (NEXI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.08. Total debt to assets is 2.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Neximmune Inc (NEXI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.