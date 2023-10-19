The Volatility of DigitalBridge Group Inc’s (DBRG) Stock: A -5.99% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, DBRG stock has gone down by -5.99%, with a monthly decline of -8.36% and a quarterly plunge of -1.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for DigitalBridge Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.16% for DBRG’s stock, with a 17.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DBRG is 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DBRG is $22.39, which is $6.06 above the current price. The public float for DBRG is 160.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DBRG on October 19, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

DBRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE: DBRG) has plunged by -3.66 when compared to previous closing price of 16.95, but the company has seen a -5.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-04 that BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) today announced it will release Third Quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Company will conduct an earnings presentation and conference call to discuss the results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and a webcast link can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.c.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBRG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DBRG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DBRG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $25 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DBRG Trading at -3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBRG fell by -5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.64. In addition, DigitalBridge Group Inc saw 49.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBRG starting from DigitalBridge Group, Inc., who sale 34,911,944 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc, valued at $209,471,664 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.25 for the present operating margin

+15.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalBridge Group Inc stands at -15.13. The total capital return value is set at -4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.77. Equity return is now at value -14.01, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG), the company’s capital structure generated 339.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.27. Total debt to assets is 51.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 606.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DigitalBridge Group Inc (DBRG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.