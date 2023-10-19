The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s (TSM) Stock

The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) has gone up by 1.44% for the week, with a 7.40% rise in the past month and a -3.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.92% for TSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.38% for TSM’s stock, with a 1.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) is above average at 15.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) is $111.41, which is $17.66 above the current market price. The public float for TSM is 5.19B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TSM on October 19, 2023 was 8.58M shares.

TSM) stock’s latest price update

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.63 compared to its previous closing price of 89.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-10-19 that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TSM by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for TSM in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $135 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSM Trading at 3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +9.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.56. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR saw 25.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 20.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.