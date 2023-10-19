The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s (HOFV) Stock

In the past week, HOFV stock has gone down by -20.40%, with a monthly decline of -62.58% and a quarterly plunge of -80.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.58% for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -51.01% for HOFV’s stock, with a -73.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for HOFV is at 1.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HOFV is $20.75, which is $22.37 above the current market price. The public float for HOFV is 4.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.14% of that float. The average trading volume for HOFV on October 19, 2023 was 31.08K shares.

HOFV) stock’s latest price update

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV)’s stock price has dropped by -13.45 in relation to previous closing price of 2.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-11 that Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. HOFV, -1.96% plunged 33.3% toward a record low in premarket trading Wednesday, after the professional football company, which is partnered with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, announced the pricing of its $2.8 million public offering of common stock and warrants. The stock was on track to suffer the biggest one-day drop since the record 53.8% selloff on Nov. 16, 2020.

HOFV Trading at -63.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOFV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.43%, as shares sank -61.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOFV fell by -20.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.67. In addition, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company saw -70.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOFV starting from Crawford Michael Anthony, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $6.84 back on May 19. After this action, Crawford Michael Anthony now owns 94,086 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, valued at $17,100 using the latest closing price.

Crawford Michael Anthony, the President and CEO of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, purchase 7,500 shares at $6.93 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Crawford Michael Anthony is holding 91,586 shares at $51,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOFV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.75 for the present operating margin

+23.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company stands at -287.14. The total capital return value is set at -10.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.65. Equity return is now at value -32.93, with -14.89 for asset returns.

Based on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV), the company’s capital structure generated 122.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.00. Total debt to assets is 51.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.