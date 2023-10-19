The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Cava Group Inc’s (CAVA) Stock

The stock of Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has gone up by 3.78% for the week, with a 1.44% rise in the past month and a -31.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.70% for CAVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.37% for CAVA stock, with a simple moving average of -19.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Cava Group Inc (CAVA) is $44.67, which is $15.84 above the current market price. The public float for CAVA is 81.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.69% of that float. On October 19, 2023, CAVA’s average trading volume was 1.60M shares.

CAVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) has plunged by -3.65 when compared to previous closing price of 35.06, but the company has seen a 3.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-16 that Buying products and services from companies you own won’t make a big difference to the companies. Peter Lynch famously suggested buying what you know.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAVA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CAVA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CAVA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $41 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAVA Trading at -11.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.62%, as shares surge +6.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA rose by +3.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.86. In addition, Cava Group Inc saw -22.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Xenohristos Theodoros, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, Xenohristos Theodoros now owns 4,500 shares of Cava Group Inc, valued at $99,000 using the latest closing price.

Tolivar Tricia K., the Chief Financial Officer of Cava Group Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Tolivar Tricia K. is holding 2,500 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.