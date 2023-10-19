The 5.01% Simple Moving Average of Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (CSCO) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has seen a -0.78% decrease in the past week, with a -3.73% drop in the past month, and a 1.52% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for CSCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.40% for CSCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.01% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is above average at 17.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is $58.78, which is $5.35 above the current market price. The public float for CSCO is 4.04B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CSCO on October 19, 2023 was 17.67M shares.

CSCO) stock’s latest price update

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.64 in comparison to its previous close of 53.77, however, the company has experienced a -0.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-19 that Nasdaq stocks generally equate to higher-growth, technology-dominated firms in the eyes of most investors. The index is generally more rate-sensitive than leading indexes like the Dow and the S&P 500.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSCO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CSCO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CSCO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $58 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSCO Trading at -2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares sank -0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO fell by -0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.64. In addition, Cisco Systems, Inc. saw 12.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Stahlkopf Deborah L, who sale 3,022 shares at the price of $56.22 back on Sep 13. After this action, Stahlkopf Deborah L now owns 169,396 shares of Cisco Systems, Inc., valued at $169,900 using the latest closing price.

Sharritts Jeffery S., the EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr of Cisco Systems, Inc., sale 2,421 shares at $56.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Sharritts Jeffery S. is holding 229,351 shares at $136,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.25 for the present operating margin

+62.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems, Inc. stands at +22.13. Equity return is now at value 29.99, with 12.88 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.