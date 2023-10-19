The -33.53% Simple Moving Average of Orthofix Medical Inc’s (OFIX) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, OFIX stock has gone up by 8.54%, with a monthly decline of -5.28% and a quarterly plunge of -41.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.83% for Orthofix Medical Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.05% for OFIX stock, with a simple moving average of -33.53% for the last 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) by analysts is $25.75, which is $16.8 above the current market price. The public float for OFIX is 35.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.59% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of OFIX was 512.58K shares.

OFIX) stock’s latest price update

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX)’s stock price has decreased by -6.66 compared to its previous closing price of 13.07. However, the company has seen a 8.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-18 that LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global spine and orthopedics company, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review results at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (888) 330-2508 in the U.S., and (240) 789-2735 in all other locations, and referencing t.

OFIX Trading at -22.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares sank -4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFIX rose by +8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.30. In addition, Orthofix Medical Inc saw -40.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFIX starting from Hinrichs James F., who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $13.47 back on Sep 14. After this action, Hinrichs James F. now owns 86,153 shares of Orthofix Medical Inc, valued at $101,025 using the latest closing price.

Kenny Kevin J., the President of Global Spine of Orthofix Medical Inc, sale 3,876 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Kenny Kevin J. is holding 142,431 shares at $73,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OFIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.27 for the present operating margin

+71.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orthofix Medical Inc stands at -4.29. The total capital return value is set at -7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.49. Equity return is now at value -24.06, with -17.34 for asset returns.

Based on Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.40. Total debt to assets is 5.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.