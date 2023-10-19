The -32.81% Simple Moving Average of Century Casinos Inc.’s (CNTY) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) has gone down by -6.53% for the week, with a -14.71% drop in the past month and a -37.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.01% for CNTY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.11% for CNTY’s stock, with a -32.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for CNTY is at 2.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CNTY is $9.75, which is $6.13 above the current market price. The public float for CNTY is 26.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume for CNTY on October 19, 2023 was 125.10K shares.

CNTY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) has dropped by -9.31 compared to previous close of 5.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Century Casinos (CNTY) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTY stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for CNTY by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CNTY in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $15 based on the research report published on July 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CNTY Trading at -17.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares sank -9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTY fell by -6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.11. In addition, Century Casinos Inc. saw -30.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTY starting from HOETZINGER PETER, who purchase 980 shares at the price of $5.99 back on Sep 14. After this action, HOETZINGER PETER now owns 144,800 shares of Century Casinos Inc., valued at $5,870 using the latest closing price.

HOETZINGER PETER, the Vice Chairman/Co CEO/President of Century Casinos Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $5.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that HOETZINGER PETER is holding 1,077,084 shares at $46,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.18 for the present operating margin

+39.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Casinos Inc. stands at +1.85. The total capital return value is set at 9.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.12. Equity return is now at value -2.93, with -0.46 for asset returns.

Based on Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY), the company’s capital structure generated 461.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.20. Total debt to assets is 75.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 455.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.