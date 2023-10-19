The 15.62% Simple Moving Average of Intuit Inc’s (INTU) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Intuit Inc (INTU) has seen a -2.61% decrease in the past week, with a -0.33% drop in the past month, and a 7.25% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for INTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.99% for INTU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.62% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is above average at 62.60x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Intuit Inc (INTU) is $561.44, which is $30.62 above the current market price. The public float for INTU is 272.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INTU on October 19, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

INTU) stock’s latest price update

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.11 in comparison to its previous close of 538.78, however, the company has experienced a -2.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Intuit (INTU) closed at $538.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTU stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for INTU by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for INTU in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $520 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INTU Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTU fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $522.42. In addition, Intuit Inc saw 35.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTU starting from Vazquez Raul, who sale 1,938 shares at the price of $516.52 back on Oct 05. After this action, Vazquez Raul now owns 1,631 shares of Intuit Inc, valued at $1,001,018 using the latest closing price.

Aujla Sandeep, the EVP and CFO of Intuit Inc, sale 696 shares at $511.29 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Aujla Sandeep is holding 1,098 shares at $355,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.86 for the present operating margin

+74.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuit Inc stands at +16.59. Equity return is now at value 14.14, with 8.59 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Intuit Inc (INTU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.