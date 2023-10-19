The -13.88% Decline of Comcast Corp’s (CMCSA) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, CMCSA stock has gone down by -1.14%, with a monthly decline of -4.62% and a quarterly surge of 1.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for Comcast Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.92% for CMCSA’s stock, with a 5.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is above average at 27.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Comcast Corp (CMCSA) is $49.74, which is $5.85 above the current market price. The public float for CMCSA is 4.08B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMCSA on October 19, 2023 was 17.86M shares.

CMCSA) stock’s latest price update

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA)’s stock price has dropped by -1.41 in relation to previous closing price of 44.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-18 that I believe that a well-balanced and broadly diversified portfolio with a reduced risk level is the key to long-term investment success. Dividend growth companies are crucial for a well-balanced portfolio, since they can serve as growth drivers for your wealth. I will introduce you to 10 dividend growth companies that stand out due to their appealing Valuation, growth perspectives, financial health, and competitive advantages.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMCSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMCSA stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for CMCSA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMCSA in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $53 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMCSA Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMCSA fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.13. In addition, Comcast Corp saw 24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMCSA starting from COMCAST CORP, who sale 37,176 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Feb 21. After this action, COMCAST CORP now owns 19,507,693 shares of Comcast Corp, valued at $75,419 using the latest closing price.

COMCAST CORP, the 10% Owner of Comcast Corp, sale 487,146 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that COMCAST CORP is holding 19,544,869 shares at $999,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+57.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comcast Corp stands at +4.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value 7.41, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Comcast Corp (CMCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 131.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.88. Total debt to assets is 41.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Comcast Corp (CMCSA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.