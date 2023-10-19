The -13.88% Decline of Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR’s (ASND) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ASND stock has gone down by -3.86%, with a monthly decline of -7.15% and a quarterly surge of 1.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.81% for Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.00% for ASND’s stock, with a -7.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASND is 0.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND) is $134.64, which is $52.11 above the current market price. The public float for ASND is 55.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.41% of that float. On October 19, 2023, ASND’s average trading volume was 303.89K shares.

ASND) stock’s latest price update

Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (NASDAQ: ASND)’s stock price has decreased by -3.64 compared to its previous closing price of 94.52. However, the company has seen a -3.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-15 that Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASND stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ASND by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASND in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $89 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASND Trading at -4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASND fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.71. In addition, Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR saw -25.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1097.85 for the present operating margin

+47.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR stands at -1139.63. The total capital return value is set at -60.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.09. Equity return is now at value -179.22, with -55.37 for asset returns.

Based on Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND), the company’s capital structure generated 193.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.88. Total debt to assets is 46.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 39.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ascendis Pharma A/S ADR (ASND) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.