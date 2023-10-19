Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) by analysts is $51.00, which is $11.26 above the current market price. The public float for TPX is 166.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.14% of that float. On October 19, 2023, the average trading volume of TPX was 1.62M shares.

TPX) stock’s latest price update

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.76 in relation to its previous close of 42.02. However, the company has experienced a -1.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-08 that LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, “Company” or “Tempur Sealy”) announced today that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on September 12, 2023.

TPX’s Market Performance

TPX’s stock has fallen by -1.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.77% and a quarterly drop of -10.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.87% for Tempur Sealy International Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.11% for TPX’s stock, with a 0.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPX Trading at -6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPX fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.59. In addition, Tempur Sealy International Inc saw 19.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPX starting from Dilsaver Evelyn S, who sale 5,304 shares at the price of $43.75 back on Aug 25. After this action, Dilsaver Evelyn S now owns 143,938 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc, valued at $232,074 using the latest closing price.

Wijnand Hansbart, the EVP, INTERNATIONAL of Tempur Sealy International Inc, sale 28,834 shares at $42.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Wijnand Hansbart is holding 15,714 shares at $1,225,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.40 for the present operating margin

+41.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempur Sealy International Inc stands at +9.27. The total capital return value is set at 20.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.80. Equity return is now at value 345.92, with 9.19 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.