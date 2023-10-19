Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Superior Drilling Products Inc (AMEX: SDPI)’s stock price has soared by 6.01 in relation to previous closing price of 0.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-09-19 that VERNAL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2023 / Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American:SDPI) (“SDP” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, announced that Troy Meier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Christopher Cashion, Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at iAccess Alpha’s Virtual Microcap Conference on September 26 and 27, 2023. The Company’s presentation will begin at 12:30 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Superior Drilling Products Inc (AMEX: SDPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SDPI is at 0.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for SDPI is $1.90, which is $1.17 above the current market price. The public float for SDPI is 11.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.33% of that float. The average trading volume for SDPI on October 19, 2023 was 194.61K shares.

SDPI’s Market Performance

The stock of Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI) has seen a 6.01% increase in the past week, with a 7.38% rise in the past month, and a -45.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.76% for SDPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.52% for SDPI’s stock, with a -19.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SDPI Trading at -5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDPI rose by +6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7854. In addition, Superior Drilling Products Inc saw -10.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDPI starting from Eberwein Jeffrey E., who sale 5,262 shares at the price of $1.34 back on Aug 11. After this action, Eberwein Jeffrey E. now owns 1,983,027 shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc, valued at $7,051 using the latest closing price.

Eberwein Jeffrey E., the 10% Owner of Superior Drilling Products Inc, sale 2,834 shares at $1.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Eberwein Jeffrey E. is holding 1,080,985 shares at $3,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+48.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superior Drilling Products Inc stands at +5.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 32.94, with 15.24 for asset returns.

Based on Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI), the company’s capital structure generated 78.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.93. Total debt to assets is 36.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Superior Drilling Products Inc (SDPI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.