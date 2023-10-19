Stepan Co. (SCL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Stepan Co. (NYSE: SCL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.18 compared to its previous closing price of 68.01. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-18 that Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 18, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Luis Rojo – Chief Financial Officer Scott Behrens – President and Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Vincent Anderson – Stifel Dave Storms – Stonegate David Silver – CL King and Associates Mike Harrison – Seaport Research Partners Operator Good day, and welcome to the Stepan Company Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stepan Co. (NYSE: SCL) is above average at 21.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Stepan Co. (SCL) is $95.00, which is $74.79 above the current market price. The public float for SCL is 21.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCL on October 19, 2023 was 133.43K shares.

SCL’s Market Performance

SCL’s stock has seen a 8.24% increase for the week, with a -8.53% drop in the past month and a -25.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for Stepan Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.87% for SCL’s stock, with a -23.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SCL Trading at -9.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares sank -7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCL rose by +8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.60. In addition, Stepan Co. saw -32.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCL starting from Dearth Randall S., who sale 590 shares at the price of $87.19 back on Aug 28. After this action, Dearth Randall S. now owns 10,210 shares of Stepan Co., valued at $51,445 using the latest closing price.

STEPAN F QUINN JR, the Director of Stepan Co., sale 2,500 shares at $95.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that STEPAN F QUINN JR is holding 248,232 shares at $238,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.52 for the present operating margin

+15.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stepan Co. stands at +5.31. The total capital return value is set at 12.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 6.75, with 3.35 for asset returns.

Based on Stepan Co. (SCL), the company’s capital structure generated 55.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.82. Total debt to assets is 26.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Stepan Co. (SCL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.