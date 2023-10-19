Stellantis N.V (STLA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.74 in comparison to its previous close of 19.71, however, the company has experienced a -3.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-10-18 that Automaker Stellantis aims to increase sales of its light commercial vehicles (LCV) by 25% through 2027 to catch up with global market leader Ford, the unit’s head said on Wednesday presenting the group’s new range.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Stellantis N.V (STLA) is $25.02, which is $6.17 above the current market price. The public float for STLA is 2.14B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STLA on October 19, 2023 was 6.59M shares.

STLA’s Market Performance

The stock of Stellantis N.V (STLA) has seen a -3.03% decrease in the past week, with a -2.54% drop in the past month, and a 4.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for STLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.84% for STLA’s stock, with a 9.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STLA Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLA fell by -3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.32. In addition, Stellantis N.V saw 35.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STLA starting from Stellantis N.V., who purchase 12,313,234 shares at the price of $5.68 back on Oct 16. After this action, Stellantis N.V. now owns 31,048,137 shares of Stellantis N.V, valued at $69,999,504 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+18.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stellantis N.V stands at +9.35. The total capital return value is set at 22.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.76. Equity return is now at value 27.34, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Stellantis N.V (STLA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.39. Total debt to assets is 14.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Stellantis N.V (STLA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.