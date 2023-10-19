Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB) has gone down by -18.64% for the week, with a -43.42% drop in the past month and a -38.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.65% for SPRB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.70% for SPRB’s stock, with a -39.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for SPRB is also noteworthy at 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPRB is $8.50, which is $7.12 above than the current price. The public float for SPRB is 20.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume of SPRB on October 19, 2023 was 75.99K shares.

SPRB) stock’s latest price update

Spruce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SPRB)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.97 in comparison to its previous close of 1.58, however, the company has experienced a -18.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-28 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $SPRB–Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the live webcast here.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPRB stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SPRB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPRB in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $15 based on the research report published on December 17, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SPRB Trading at -37.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares sank -43.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRB fell by -18.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9892. In addition, Spruce Biosciences Inc saw 25.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRB starting from Novo Holdings A/S, who purchase 2,208,000 shares at the price of $3.17 back on Feb 16. After this action, Novo Holdings A/S now owns 6,722,336 shares of Spruce Biosciences Inc, valued at $6,999,360 using the latest closing price.

O’Donnell Niall, the Director of Spruce Biosciences Inc, purchase 630,400 shares at $3.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that O’Donnell Niall is holding 1,326,305 shares at $1,998,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRB

The total capital return value is set at -49.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.46. Equity return is now at value -51.87, with -41.79 for asset returns.

Based on Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB), the company’s capital structure generated 9.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.44. Total debt to assets is 7.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Spruce Biosciences Inc (SPRB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.