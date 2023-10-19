Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.69 compared to its previous closing price of 2.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-16 that Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) announced it has added seven clinical sites to its multi-centre study of its DeepView Wound Imaging System for diabetic foot ulcers. The company said that its proprietary technology uses multi-spectral imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide clinicians with a healing assessment of diabetic foot ulcers, leading to more accurate and timely diagnosis and therapeutic intervention.

, and the 36-month beta value for MDAI is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for MDAI is 0.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.13% of that float. The average trading volume for MDAI on October 19, 2023 was 304.37K shares.

MDAI’s Market Performance

MDAI’s stock has seen a -13.09% decrease for the week, with a -35.25% drop in the past month and a -75.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.37% for Spectral AI Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.80% for MDAI’s stock, with a -72.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MDAI Trading at -63.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.75%, as shares sank -36.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDAI fell by -13.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.11. In addition, Spectral AI Inc saw -74.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MDAI

The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.82. Equity return is now at value 0.18, with 0.16 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.