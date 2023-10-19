S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) is 49.74x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPGI is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for S&P Global Inc (SPGI) is $442.57, which is $88.9 above the current market price. The public float for SPGI is 317.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. On October 19, 2023, SPGI’s average trading volume was 1.13M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

SPGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) has plunged by -2.02 when compared to previous closing price of 367.31, but the company has seen a -3.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-13 that Of the 500 stocks listed in the benchmark S&P 500 index, only 51 (10%) are considered dividend kings and have increased their dividend payout to stockholders for 50 consecutive years or longer. Dividend kings are often stocks of long-established blue-chip companies that have prioritized returning capital to their shareholders through consistent dividend payments.

SPGI’s Market Performance

S&P Global Inc (SPGI) has seen a -3.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.55% decline in the past month and a -15.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for SPGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.01% for SPGI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPGI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SPGI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPGI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $430 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPGI Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -6.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPGI fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $365.98. In addition, S&P Global Inc saw 7.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPGI starting from Steenbergen Ewout L, who sale 23,502 shares at the price of $400.00 back on Sep 05. After this action, Steenbergen Ewout L now owns 3,552 shares of S&P Global Inc, valued at $9,400,800 using the latest closing price.

Saha Saugata, the President, Commodity Insights of S&P Global Inc, sale 100 shares at $394.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Saha Saugata is holding 834 shares at $39,445 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.77 for the present operating margin

+57.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for S&P Global Inc stands at +29.05. The total capital return value is set at 11.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.96. Equity return is now at value 6.27, with 3.75 for asset returns.

Based on S&P Global Inc (SPGI), the company’s capital structure generated 32.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.25. Total debt to assets is 18.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of S&P Global Inc (SPGI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.