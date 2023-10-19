SM Energy Co (SM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 4.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SM Energy Co (SM) is $48.92, which is $4.51 above the current market price. The public float for SM is 116.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SM on October 19, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

SM) stock’s latest price update

SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM)’s stock price has increased by 0.26 compared to its previous closing price of 42.07. However, the company has seen a 7.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-16 that DENVER, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SM Energy Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: SM) today announces that it expects to release its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results after market hours on November 2, 2023. See schedule below: November 2, 2023 – After market close, the Company plans to issue its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results, which will include an earnings release, a pre-recorded webcast discussing the third quarter 2023 financial and operating results, and an associated presentation, all of which will be posted to the Company’s website at ir.sm-energy.com.

SM’s Market Performance

SM Energy Co (SM) has experienced a 7.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.36% rise in the past month, and a 21.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for SM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.02% for SM stock, with a simple moving average of 29.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $47 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SM Trading at 5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SM rose by +7.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.26. In addition, SM Energy Co saw 21.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SM starting from Quintana Julio M, who sale 44,000 shares at the price of $42.06 back on Aug 30. After this action, Quintana Julio M now owns 89,028 shares of SM Energy Co, valued at $1,850,640 using the latest closing price.

PERU RAMIRO G, the Director of SM Energy Co, sale 15,670 shares at $41.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that PERU RAMIRO G is holding 73,685 shares at $644,664 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.16 for the present operating margin

+61.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for SM Energy Co stands at +33.11. The total capital return value is set at 44.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.14. Equity return is now at value 37.89, with 19.20 for asset returns.

Based on SM Energy Co (SM), the company’s capital structure generated 52.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.23. Total debt to assets is 27.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SM Energy Co (SM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.