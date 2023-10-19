Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has plunged by -1.51 when compared to previous closing price of 95.66, but the company has seen a -3.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that The accelerated deployment of 5G is enhancing the prospects of the Zacks Semiconductors – Radio Frequency industry players like Skyworks (SWKS) and Qorvo (QRVO), despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SWKS is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SWKS is $120.04, which is $27.03 above the current price. The public float for SWKS is 158.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SWKS on October 19, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

SWKS’s Market Performance

The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has seen a -3.74% decrease in the past week, with a -3.68% drop in the past month, and a -15.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for SWKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.91% for SWKS stock, with a simple moving average of -11.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $87 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SWKS Trading at -7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.94. In addition, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. saw 3.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from Kasnavi Reza, who sale 900 shares at the price of $105.38 back on Aug 29. After this action, Kasnavi Reza now owns 16,094 shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., valued at $94,842 using the latest closing price.

Sennesael Kris, the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of Skyworks Solutions, Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $106.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Sennesael Kris is holding 87,823 shares at $4,251,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.40 for the present operating margin

+45.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stands at +23.25. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.95. Equity return is now at value 18.62, with 12.12 for asset returns.

Based on Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 44.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.63. Total debt to assets is 27.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.