SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE: SITE) is above average at 33.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) is $175.00, which is $30.29 above the current market price. The public float for SITE is 44.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SITE on October 19, 2023 was 223.81K shares.

SITE) stock’s latest price update

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE: SITE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.60 compared to its previous closing price of 155.89. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that Investors interested in Industrial Services stocks are likely familiar with ScanSource (SCSC) and SiteOne Landscape (SITE). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

SITE’s Market Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) has seen a -12.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.81% decline in the past month and a -14.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for SITE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.14% for SITE’s stock, with a -5.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SITE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SITE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $200 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SITE Trading at -11.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -10.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITE fell by -12.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.76. In addition, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc saw 21.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITE starting from BLACK DOUG, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $159.16 back on Sep 20. After this action, BLACK DOUG now owns 562,886 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, valued at $1,273,280 using the latest closing price.

BLACK DOUG, the CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, sale 8,000 shares at $156.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that BLACK DOUG is holding 564,886 shares at $1,254,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.06 for the present operating margin

+32.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc stands at +6.11. The total capital return value is set at 17.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.86. Equity return is now at value 14.33, with 7.02 for asset returns.

Based on SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE), the company’s capital structure generated 56.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.21. Total debt to assets is 29.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.