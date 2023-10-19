Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 7.34. However, the company has seen a 2.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-11 that Silk Road Medical is a medical device company that focuses on preventing strokes. The company released preliminary third-quarter numbers and reduced yearly revenue guidance.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SILK is 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SILK is $14.44, which is $25.38 above the current price. The public float for SILK is 35.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SILK on October 19, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

SILK’s Market Performance

SILK stock saw a decrease of 2.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -55.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -64.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.35% for Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -44.73% for SILK stock, with a simple moving average of -78.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SILK stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SILK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SILK in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SILK Trading at -56.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares sank -54.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILK rose by +2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.81. In addition, Silk Road Medical Inc saw -86.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SILK starting from Buchanan Lucas W., who sale 2,662 shares at the price of $15.22 back on Oct 04. After this action, Buchanan Lucas W. now owns 435,848 shares of Silk Road Medical Inc, valued at $40,524 using the latest closing price.

Klemz Kevin M, the EVP/Chief Legal Officer/Sec. of Silk Road Medical Inc, sale 1,539 shares at $20.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Klemz Kevin M is holding 38,797 shares at $30,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SILK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.51 for the present operating margin

+72.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silk Road Medical Inc stands at -39.68. The total capital return value is set at -27.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.40. Equity return is now at value -49.07, with -24.82 for asset returns.

Based on Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK), the company’s capital structure generated 50.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.47. Total debt to assets is 30.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.