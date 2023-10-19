Should You Invest in Sprinklr Inc (CXM) Now?

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 623.29x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CXM is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CXM is $18.75, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for CXM is 110.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume for CXM on October 19, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

CXM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) has plunged by -2.50 when compared to previous closing price of 14.00, but the company has seen a -2.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Here are four top-performing liquid stocks, Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX), GigaCloud Technology (GCT), NVIDIA (NVDA) and Sprinklr (CXM), which investors can add to their portfolio for robust returns.

CXM’s Market Performance

CXM’s stock has fallen by -2.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.52% and a quarterly drop of -3.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Sprinklr Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.22% for CXM’s stock, with a 8.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXM stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CXM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CXM in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $17 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CXM Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXM fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.05. In addition, Sprinklr Inc saw 67.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXM starting from Adams Diane, who sale 151,235 shares at the price of $13.60 back on Oct 13. After this action, Adams Diane now owns 273,546 shares of Sprinklr Inc, valued at $2,056,796 using the latest closing price.

Agrawal Neeraj, the Director of Sprinklr Inc, sale 139,716 shares at $14.11 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Agrawal Neeraj is holding 746,735 shares at $1,971,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.29 for the present operating margin

+73.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprinklr Inc stands at -9.02. The total capital return value is set at -9.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.37. Equity return is now at value 1.20, with 0.68 for asset returns.

Based on Sprinklr Inc (CXM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.96. Total debt to assets is 1.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprinklr Inc (CXM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.