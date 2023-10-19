Should You Invest in ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Now?

ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PUMP is at 2.48.

The public float for PUMP is 80.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.18% of that float. The average trading volume for PUMP on October 19, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

PUMP) stock’s latest price update

ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP)’s stock price has increased by 0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 10.73. However, the company has seen a 5.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-06 that Pioneer Natural Resources is in play, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that Exxon Mobil is close to making a bid to buy out its smaller competitor. So that raises the question: which other oil companies might be undervalued in this market?

PUMP’s Market Performance

PUMP’s stock has risen by 5.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.06% and a quarterly rise of 8.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for ProPetro Holding Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.03% for PUMP stock, with a simple moving average of 21.47% for the last 200 days.

PUMP Trading at 6.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP rose by +5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.18. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp saw 3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from GOBE PHILLIP A, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Sep 18. After this action, GOBE PHILLIP A now owns 168,629 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp, valued at $220,000 using the latest closing price.

GOBE PHILLIP A, the Director of ProPetro Holding Corp, sale 15,000 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that GOBE PHILLIP A is holding 188,629 shares at $157,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Equity return is now at value 9.98, with 7.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.