Should You Invest in Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ATUS is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ATUS is $4.80, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for ATUS is 204.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.75% of that float. The average trading volume for ATUS on October 19, 2023 was 3.06M shares.

ATUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) has decreased by -2.56 when compared to last closing price of 3.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-08 that Altice, the French company that recently bought a 24.5% stake in BT, is mulling a sale of some of its assets to cut its debt pile. According to reports last night, Altice, which is the vehicle of French telecoms billionaire Patrick Drahi, has appointed a raft of European banks to comb through its portfolio and recommend potential disposals.

ATUS’s Market Performance

ATUS’s stock has fallen by -2.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.29% and a quarterly drop of -9.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.45% for Altice USA Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.80% for ATUS stock, with a simple moving average of -10.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for ATUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATUS in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $6 based on the research report published on January 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATUS Trading at -3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -9.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, Altice USA Inc saw -33.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 7.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.